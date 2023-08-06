FRSC to construct unit command office in Kaduna LGA

By Mustapha Yauri

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will build permanent office accommodation in Sabon Gari Unit Command to enhance effective service delivery and tame road traffic accidents.

The Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu, disclosed this in Zaria on Sunday during the 40th reunion anniversary of the class of ’83 of Government Secondary School GDSS Kofar Tukur Tukur, Zaria.

He assured that the corps’ office in Sabon Gari would soon be built and equipped with adequate facilities to enhance effective performance.

“We have already acquired a land in Sabon Gari; very soon we will erect the structure for Sabon Gari unit command because the corps is operating from a rented office apartment.

“All these are part of our plan to provide conducive working environment for our staff to enhance their performance.”

The FRSC boss also reiterated his commitment to provide modern facility at local offices to enhance performance and reduce high rate of accidents on the nation’s roads.

He said the move was to ensure that all highways were safe and motorable by road users across the country.

Biu, who was one of the recipients honored at the event, urged members of the school Alumni GDSS Zaria, to pay back to their alma-mater to complement the government’s efforts.

Earlier, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau, acknowledged the effort of the old students in providing the college with necessary logistics to encourage learning at the school.

Bamalli, represented by the Dan Isan Zazzau, Alhaji Umar Shehu Idris, urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of “giving back” to alma-mata as a way of according great appreciation to the school.

Also at the event, Prof Kabir Bala, the Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, tasked the Alumni association to upgrade the school with modern digital facilities, to meet the present education challenges.

Bala, who was represented by the Director, Institute of Education, ABU Zaria, Prof. Bashir Maina, urged for collaboration with other sets of old students to convert the school into modern ICT compliance college. (NAN)

