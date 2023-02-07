FRSC to collaborate with sister agencies towards conduct of hitch-free elections

By Ige Adekunle

The Idiroko Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun state, says it will collaborate with other security agencies towards the conduct of the 2023 General elections.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the Idiroko Unit Commander of the FRSC, made this known while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sango-Ota.

He said that the FRSC had met with sister security agencies to deliberate on the forthcoming elections to ensure effective coverage and monitoring of the polls at Idiroko axis and the country at large.

He said the meeting involved the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the military.

“The FRSC would support the conduct of the exercise through transportation of elections materials to the designated polling units to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“Our officers and men would be deployed to strategic locations along the highways and rural roads on a rescue mission in the event of emergencies,” he said.

The commander advised the general public to be watchful on the road while coming out to cast their votes on elections days.

He implored the public to be security conscious and be inquisitive on Safety of the roads before moving to their polling units for voting. (NAN)