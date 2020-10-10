FRSC to clampdown on trucks with unlatched containers

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) is to to monitor truck drivers carrying containers with a view to ensure that unlatched containers are not allowed to move on the highway.

The Rivers Sector Commander, Corps Commandant, Salisu Galadunci, made this known during a familiarization tour to the Port Harcourt Port Manager, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Mr Yunusa Ibrahim .

He said that the visit was a follow up on measures towards ensuring minimum safety standard at various sea Ports and dry Ports.

The FRSC boss said that having a corps Desk Officer stationed at the Ports alongside other regulatory agencies, would help facilitate free flow of traffic at Port lead ways.

He also said that the measure when maximally adopted would ensure that unlatched container trucks were not given approvals to leave the Ports.

According to him, FRSC and the MD of NPA Mrs Hadiza Usman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance an improved synergy between the two agencies.

“The MoU was initiated mainly to ensure minimum safety standard at various sea/dry ports as well as the land boarders.