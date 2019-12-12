FRSC to clampdown on bribe takers in Sokoto zone, honours staff

The Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto.Kebbi and Zamfara states, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju mni has charged commanding officers in the Zone to have zero tolerance for corruption and ensure proper monitoring of their staff. The Zonal Commanding Officer stated this while addressing staff during the award presentation to some outstanding patrol leaders and marshals in the Zone.



The ZCO called on all FRSC operatives in the Zone to shun bribery and corruption and other acts that could tarnish the image of the Corps. He admonished the patrol men to always be civil and show respect while dealing with road users. He informed that while the Corps would always protect staff on legal activities, it would not shy away from punishing those that violate the Operational guidelines of the Corps. He reminded all staff that the punishment for extortion whether on the road or in the licensing centres or anywhere while relating with members of the public is dismissal from service. He further warned that such staff would be prosecuted and they stand the risks of imprisonment in line with the laws of the country.

Dr Olagunju congratulated those considered worthy of the awards and called on them to justify their choice by continuing to be shinning examples while performing their duties.

In a release signed by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Route Commander Aminu Sokoto, the ZCO enjoined other staff to emulate the awardees as the management of the Zone will continue to monitor performances of all staff. He promised the outstanding ones will always be rewarded while appropriate sanctions for erring ones will also be applied. The best three operational officers and marshals in each of the three sector commands from where the best three in the zone were selected and they were all rewarded. Route Commander Sanusi Mohammed of RS 10,1 Sokoto was the Overall Best in the Officers Category. RC Mujitaba Shagari and RC Bello Altine, both of RS 10.3 Zamfara came second and third respectively. In the Marshals Category,MI-I Aliyu Bilyaminu of RS10.31 Tsafe Unit came first in the Marshals Category, followed by MI-I Bilya Sanusi of RS 10.2 Kebbi while PMI Juli Abubakar of RS 10.1 Sokoto came third. A total of nine officers and nine marshals were awarded.

The Zonal Commanding Officer assured the public that the zone is ready for the upcoming yelutde with the deployment of all personnel and equipment to the road. He informed of the collaboration of all stakeholders and called on all road users to obey traffic rules and regulations. He admonished motorists to avoid Overloading, Speeding, Dangeroud Driving. Use of expired. worn out and rebore tyres as well as driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other intoxicants. He advised against the use of phone while driving reminding all motorists that driving requires a 100% concentration. The ZCO also enjoined passengers to always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to violate traffic regulations noting that road crashes claim more passengers than drivers hence they should not allow anyone to drive them into early graves. He wished all road users safe journey into the new year and beyond.