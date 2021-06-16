FRSC to clampdown on alcohol sellers in motor parks

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will clampdown on alcohol sellers motor parks in a bid to reduce drunk driving by commercial drivers.
Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the Ore Unit Commander the Corps, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ore, State, that the was to save more lives and property on the .


Aladenika appealed to the chairmen National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to help wage war against alcohol sellers their motor parks in order to check the excesses drunk-driving drivers.
According to him, the FRSC on several occasions has sensitised motorists to the menace, which responsible for several crashes on the .
“Although most these alcohol sellers are not found in all Ore motor parks, some them are still in other parks under our jurisdiction.
“The presence of these alcohol sellers attracts drivers and after some shots they become dangerous in driving which later results to crashes, loss of lives and property.

“We are appealing to the NURTW chairmen in other parks to do the needful and send away all these alcohol sellers in their parks before we begin to enforce the clampdown,” Aladenika said.
He, however, warned drivers who engaged in drunk driving to desist saying that the FRSC would not spare any erring drivers.
He added that obedience to traffic rules and regulations as well as the safety of lives and property would remain the corps utmost priority. (NAN)

