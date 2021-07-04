FRSC to clamp down on driver’s license defaulters

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau Command, said it would conduct a special patrol to arrest unlicensed drivers in the state.



The Public Education Officer of the command, Mr Andrew Bala, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Jos.



According to Bala, the exercise aimed at ensuring an accident free environment.



The public education officer said the special patrol is tagged “Operation Show Your Driver’s License”, will commence from July 5 to July 11.



“The Sector Commander of FRSC Plateau, Mr Alphonsus Godwin, wishes to inform the general motoring public and motorists plying the roads in Jos and its environs, that the command will be carrying out a Special Patrol against unlicensed drivers in the state.



“The possession of valid driver’s license by motorists remains a major requirement for driving on the highways and the absence of it constitutes grave traffic infraction and endangering to the lives of other road users.



” It is on this regards, that the command is embarking on the special operation to clampdown on erring motorists in order to remove unqualified drivers on our roads,” he said.



Bala sad that the categories of drivers that would be affected include, those without valid licenses, expired ones and those with expired temporary copies.



He appealed to motorists and general public to cooperate with its personnel while the operations lasts.



He added that the corps personnel would be stationed in major routes and highways in the state and warned that anyone caught deviating would be sanctioned. (NAN)

