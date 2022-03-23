FRSC to begin “Special Weekend Operations” to check road crashes

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has said that it would commence a “Special Weekend Operation” to check increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).The Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) in charge of the FRSC Command and Administration Strategies (CAS), Mr Jonas Agwu, said this during a meeting with Unit Command on Tuesday in Abuja.

Agwu, who also met with outpost Heads of Operations in the Six Area Councils of the Territory, explained that the Corps has discovered increasing number of accidents weekends.This, he said, was due to many social activities during weekends, saying that some road users drive under the influence of alcohol.According to him, breathalysers will be deployed to check the level of alcoholic intake.

Agwu appealed to the heads of Operations at Unit Commands to be proactive in ensuring effective deployment of personnel to check the excesses of reckless drivers.Speaking, the FCT Sector Commander, Mr Oga Ochi, stressed the need for regular meetings for senior officers for effective traffic management in the territory.Ochi charged the heads of Operations to be firm and carry out their responsibilities diligently with a view to reducing road accidents and fatalities by 15 per cent this year.In his remark, the FCT Head of Operations, Mr Adewale Ameen, said that the Command would continue to come up with initiatives for free flow of traffic and safety of lives and property in the territory.

Ameen assured that the Command would continue to work with sister Agencies, host communities and transport unions to address obstruction, one-way driving, overloading and other traffic offences.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was evolving effective enforcement strategy in an emerging trend of insecurity, traffic offenders aggression, fuel scarcity and traffic congestion. (NAN)

