FRSC threatens to prosecute underage tricycle operators in Taraba

August 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday threatened to prosecuted underaged tricycle operators in Taraba.This is contained in a statement Superintendent, Route Commander (SRC), Adeleye  Abayomi,  the Sector Public Education Officer in the state.According to the statement, Williams had already visited all the stakeholders including the Nigerian Army, Police and other sister security agencies to intimate them on the plans to ensure a safe motoring in the state.“

Corps Commander Williams has paid courtesy calls on stakeholders such as security agencies and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to sensitize them on the planned actions to enhance road safety in the state,” it stated.The statement quoted section 10 (4) (y) of FRSC Establishment Act 2007 and National Road Traffic Regulation 2012 of section 46 (5) as basis for the planned action.“The sections  frowned at under aged driving, therefore  any minor, henceforth apprehended FRSC operatives under these ambits of the law would be treated accordingly,” it stated.

Williams also pledged action against  market encroachment that engolfed Jalingo Highway along Nukkai-ATC Axis as caused hawkers saying the situation would be checked  through early morning cry route patrol round the town.The statement noted also visited and assessed the FRSC Jalingo Drivers License Centre and pleased with total production of 562  drivers license from January, 2021 till date.(NAN) 

