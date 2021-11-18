FRSC tells motorists to observe 30-km/hr speed limit in cities

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi State Command, has urged motorists to embrace speed limits as stipulated by law to promote continuous reduction in road traffic accidents on highways.

The Kogi Sector Commander, Mr Solomon Agure, made the call while briefing journalists in Lokoja on Thursday, at the ”2021 African Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims”.

Agure said that the “World Day Remembrance of RTC Victims is usually commemorated annually on the third week of every November.

“The theme for this year’s event is Act for Low Speeds/Act for Low Speed Streets with the slogan “Remember Support Act,” he said.

According to him, it is to remind all on the need to continuously support the 30-km/hr (20mph) speed limits recently recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) for vehicles at cities, towns and villages as a way of reducing speed related crashes in buildup areas.

The sector commander said that compliance to the above recommendations by all categories of vehicles could not be overemphasised.

Agure explained that most of the road traffic deaths being recorded were in the build-up areas and among the vulnerable road users.

He said those involve include pedestrians, cyclists and riders of motorised two and three-wheelers and their passengers as a result of improper speed management.

The sector commander noted that the event had been an important tool in global efforts to reduce road casualties.

Agure said that the objective of the initiative was to provide a platform for remembrance of millions of people who had been killed or seriously injured on the roads.

He added that it was to also celebrate the crucial framework of the emergency services by the corps and as well promote evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries.

The sector commander emphasised on maintaining safe speed on all categories of roads coupled with application of common sense in driving to establish safer motoring environment.

Agure also advised motorists on speed limiting device installation in their vehicles.

He acknowledged the suffering of the affected victims, families and communities in road traffic crashes.

The sector commander, on behalf of FRSC in Kogi, commiserated with the relatives of those who lost their lives in the process and prayed for quick recovery for injured victims.

Agure enjoined the public to support the goal of the corps in minimising the risk of deaths in road traffic and its determination in ensuring that all enjoy quality road experience.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...