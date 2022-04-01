FRSC tasks religious leaders, traditional rulers on safety campaign

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders to assist the Corps in its safety awareness campaign to bring sanity on the roads.

The Zonal Commander in charge of FCT and Niger State, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Shehu Mohammed, made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Mohammed said that FRSC was worried over the attitude of motorists, resulting to increased number of road accidents in the zone.

He explained that all commanding officers in the zone had been directed to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules and impound vehicles that broke the rules.

According to him, FRSC will continue to engage stakeholders in the transport sector on the need to give maximum cooperation toward effective traffic management.

He stressed the need for tricycle and motorcycle operators to keep to only designated areas as FRSC would strengthen its operations to compliment the FCT Task Force on effective control of their operations.

The zonal commander, however, said the Corps would increase enforcement to check non-adherence to traffic rules and regulations for effective road management.

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, the zonal commander said the Corps was aware that volume of traffic will increase.

“So additional officers and men would be deployed to the roads leading to party secretariats and venue of conventions for free flow of traffic,” Mohammed said.

He gave an assurance that every obstruction to traffic flow would be removed with more presence of officers on the roads.

The zonal commander appealed to road users to imbibe good motoring culture, pledging continuous working relations with sister agencies for the safety of lives and property on highways. (NAN)

