FRSC tasks public on intelligence information to tackle insecurity on highways

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has called on the public to give more intelligence information to security agencies and the corps, to tackle insecurity on highways.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, state Sector Commander, FRSC, made the call at the third quarter 2022 Sector Intelligence Operatives Retreat in Akure on Friday.

The theme of the retreat is; “Improve Intelligence Gathering to Enhance Road Safety Partnership for Innovation Intervention”.

SonAllah said that It behold on officers to be professional in discharge of their duties and improve on more information gathering to save lives on highways.

He noted that the retreat was organised for the Unit Intelligence Officers (UIO) and their assistants in all unit command in the state.

”The retreat is to update the knowledge of UIO for better performance.There is need for UIO in all the commands to re-strategise and synergise with other security agencies to get intelligence information. There is no agency that can do it alone.

“If that is done, I think we are on our way towards solving the problem of insecurity in the country, because in the course of our work we are always on the highway.

“And all criminals use either motorcycle or vehicles to perpetrate all manner of crimes.

“So, if our intelligence officers do the needful, relate and cooperate with other sister agencies, I am sure we will be able to ascertain the movement of persons,” he said.

The sector commander said that criminals were using highway to commit crime and road safety officials are always on highways to protect peoples’ live.

He further said that the corps marshal gave a marching order and made it mandatory that all motorcycle should be registered.

According to him, if the motorcycles are registered in the FRSC database, it can be tracked with ease.

“Security and safety are everybody business, we need to cooperate to ensure development of the country and we can discuss growth if there is peace,” he said.

Mr Peter Ameh, Acting Zonal Intelligence Officer, Osogbo, charged the operatives to enhance intelligence gathering for better service delivery.

Ameh, represented by Mr Olarewaju Bello, said that everybody in the society should see themselves as stakeholders in the issue of security, adding that when certain things happen it affect everybody.

“As we all know in our country today, we have security challenges which is not peculiar to any state.

“So, security issues is not about uniform personnel alone, whether FRSC, DSS, Army, Navy or Police; everybody has a role to play including clergymen and media for betterment of our country,”he said.

Also, Mr Oluwaseye Ajibade, Sector Intelligence Officer, Ondo state Command, said that the theme was chosen to widen the knowledge of operatives in the discharge of their duties and also place corps in the right perspective during difficult situation.

Ajibade said that the retreat would help personnel to be security conscious and synergise more with other sister agencies in fighting insecurity.

He added that it would foster unity and robust relationship among sister agencies for optimal productivity. (NAN)

