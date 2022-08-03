FRSC tasks personnel on professionalism, decries night journey



By Muftau Ogunyemi

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has tasked its personnel to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities for better service delivery.

Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC, Mr Ukhemen Ojeamiren, made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the commission’s command in Akure on Wednesday.

Ojeamiren, an Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Osun, Oyo and Ondo states, also decried night journey, saying it must be avoided by motorists for their safety.

He said that it had become imperative for FRSC personnel, particularly those on patrol, to discharge their work effectively in order to avoid unnecessary litigations against the commission by member of the public.

“I am in Ondo State to talk to the operatives and deliver the message of our acting Corps Marshal about operations, staffers’ behaviours and others.

“So, our personnel, especially those on patrol, must ensure that they do the work based on operational guidelines in order to reduce litigations against the commission,’’ he said.

Ojeamiren, who attributed most crashes to human error, called on the personnel to put more efforts on enlightening motorists on dangers of speeding and disobeying traffic rules and regulations.

“Human error is the number one cause of crashes in highways. For example, driving with speed, disobeying traffic rules and driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs can kill more than other factors.

“We are in the rainy season now. Drivers need to be driving with caution and share the road with other users, realising that we are not the only person on the road.

“We must also shun night journy at all cost to avoid taking big risk, as you can hardly see help when your vehicle is faulty.

“Criminals also hide under the cover of the night to perpetrate evil,” he said.

The zonal commanding officer said that it had become mandatory for motorcyclists, especially commercial one, to register and get their number plates before plying the road, for easy identification.

According to him, most of crimes committed in the country today have been linked to motorcycle usage and others.

“So, the command must work with the state’s internal revenue to make sure that all the motorcycles registered have number plates.

“Having the number plate fixed on a motorcycle will go a long way in tracking and sending intelligent report to other sister agencies to act on some of these criminals.

“The acting corps marshal has given us a marching order to start enforcement immediately and any motorcycle found without number plate will be impounded, because it is an offence,” he said. (NAN)

