FRSC tasks Ogun companies to train drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun Command, has appealed to companies within the state to embrace training of their drivers, to change their driving culture on use of roads.

Mr Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota.

Uga noted that there was the need for companies within the corridor of the state to train their drivers, to improve their attitudinal change against reckless driving.

The sector commander added that it was only when drivers were trained by the FRSC personnel that the highways could be safe for the motoring public.

“The FRSC is appealing to companies within the corridors to imbibe training for their drivers, to minimise road traffic crashes in the state.”

“We believe that it is only when there is a change of attitudes and driving culture that the FRSC could curtail disobedience to traffic rules and regulations.

“In addition, we implored container drivers to always latch their vehicles to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” he said.

Uga restated the commitment of the Corps to sustain aggressive public advocacy to educate the public in order to make the highways safer in 2024.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

