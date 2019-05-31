FRSC tasks officers on professionalism, transparency

#TrackNigeria: Mr Godwin Ogagaoghene, Zonal Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised officers and marshal of the corps to be more transparent, proactive and professional in the performance of their duties.

Ogagaoghene, who is in charge of Osun, Oyo and Ondo States, gave the advice on Friday at the Corps’ First Quarter 2019 Sectoral Retreat in Ire, Osun.

The zonal commander said: “The growth of the commission lies in its prowess in ensuring transparency and upholding professionalism and truthfulness.

“Officers are to influence others by changing their orientation in order to ensure that the goals of the commission are achieved through professionalism and transparency.’’

Ogagaoghene urged officers to analyse their performances periodically in order to get the system right by knowing their weaknesses and strengths.

He said that the first quarterly report in 2019 was quite interesting and challenging, saying that more effort was needed to add value to the lives of the citizens and also to reduce accidents.

Analysing the performance of the sector in the state between January and April 2018, Ogagaoghene said that 77 road accidents occurred, saying that in the corresponding period of 2019, 63 accidents were recorded.

He said that about 923 persons were involved in accidents within the period under review in 2018, compared to 694 persons in the same period of 2019, which showed a decline in the number.

The zonal commander noted that in the first quarter of 2018, about 45 persons died compared to 46 persons that died in same period of 2019.

“We recorded 374 persons who sustained injuries in 2018 but in 2019, 282 persons sustained various degrees of injuries during accidents.

“The number of vehicles impounded was 129 in the first quarter of last year while 110 vehicles were impounded during the corresponding period of 2019,’’ he said.

Ogagaoghene, however, urged the officers to be proactive in discharging their expected duties and to also ensure that lives of road users were safe from accidents. (NAN)