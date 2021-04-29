FRSC tasks officers in Edo on accurate data collation

The Road Safety Corps () Edo Sector Command tasked (SOs) in the command on  building for accurate data collation.

Mr Henry Benamaisia, Sector Commander of the corps in Edo, gave the charge on Thursday at a one-day workshop .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is “Achieving the Targets of the Offices Through Effective Monitoring and Evaluation.”

Benamaisia stressed the station ’ job functions and demands, challenging them to step up efforts and build for accurate data collection, which must have integrity various Local Government Areas.

He noted that the of data in an organisation could not be over emphasised, which was of the reasons for establishing the command’s Station Office (FSO).

The sector commander said the workshop was to assess the station officers, performance, as well as equip them better and get feedbacks to address gaps.

NAN also reports that Mr Emmanuel Chukwu, an Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Policy Research and Statistics (PRS), delivered a lecture on “Exposition on Data Collection and Integrity of Data at the Grassroots” during the workshop.

Similarly Mr Adeniyi Olowookere,  a Route Commander and Duty Room Officer delivered a lecture on “Station Officers Performance: The Responsibilities of the Implementers.” (NAN)

