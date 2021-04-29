The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Edo Sector Command has tasked Station Officers (SOs) in the command on building capacity for accurate data collation.

Mr Henry Benamaisia, Sector Commander of the corps in Edo, gave the charge on Thursday at a one-day workshop for the station officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is “Achieving the Targets of the Station Offices Through Effective Monitoring and Evaluation.”

Benamaisia stressed the station officers’ job functions and demands, challenging them to step up efforts and build capacity for accurate data collection, which must have integrity from their various Local Government Areas.

He noted that the importance of data in an organisation could not be over emphasised, which was part of the reasons for establishing the command’s FRSC Station Office (FSO).

The sector commander said the workshop was to assess the station officers, their performance, as well as equip them better and get feedbacks to address gaps.

NAN also reports that Mr Emmanuel Chukwu, an Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Policy Research and Statistics (PRS), delivered a lecture on “Exposition on Data Collection and Integrity of Data at the Grassroots” during the workshop.

Similarly Mr Adeniyi Olowookere, a Route Commander and Duty Room Officer delivered a lecture on “Station Officers Performance: The Responsibilities of the Implementers.” (NAN)

