FRSC tasks newly promoted officers on professionalism, efficiency

By Muhammad Nasir

The Sokoto Zonal Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), ACM Ramalan Yerima, has urged newly promoted officers to be professional and efficient in the discharge of their duties.

Yarima gave the advice on Thursday while decorating 33 officers with their new ranks in Sokoto.

He reminded them that the promotion was a call for more hard work and greater commitment to the service.

He advised the officers and marshals to be more proactive and dedicated to their duties in order to justify the corps’ confidence in them.

”We are in the business of making the roads safe for users, we have to remain focused and committed to this task.

”I congratulate you all and urge you to see this as a call for higher responsibilities. Let us work together to ensure safer roads,” the zonal commander added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the officer promoted were Corps Commanders, Ashiru Tama, Adamu Argungu, Mas’ud Matazu.

Others were Deputy Corps Commander Aminu Sambo and former Sokoto Sector Command Spokesman, Salisu Tureta, who was promoted to Chief Route Commander, among others.

The Sokoto Sector Commander, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, also enjoined the promoted officers to consider their elevation as a motivation for improved services.

Yusuf-Nadabo urged them to reciprocate the promotion through hard work and professional conduct.

He reminded them that their primary responsibility was to ensure safer roads, as such they must work assiduously to safeguard lives and properties of road users. (NAN)