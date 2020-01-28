FRSC tasks newly promoted officers on diligence

The Ifo Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Joshua Ibitomi, on Tuesday urged newly-promoted officers and marshals to be diligent in their duties to justify their promotions.

Ibitomi gave the advice during the decoration of the 17 newly- promoted officers in Ifo, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly-promoted personnel include eight officers and nine marshals.

while congratulating the officers and marshals, Ibitomi said they should discharge their duties in such a way that would enhance and promote the image of the Corps.

“I, therefore, charge all of you to bring new zeal into your duties.

“Those who were not promoted for one reason or the other, should be of good spirit,” he said.

Mrs Bridget Njoku, promoted to Assistant Corps Commander, speaking on behalf of the promoted officers and marshals, thanked God for the promotion.

Njoku while thanking God for the promotion said it would encourage them to work hard and show more commitment and dedication to their duties.

“To whom much is given, much is expected; we will work harder to prove our worth in our new ranks.

“It is a call to duty,” she said. (NAN)