FRSC tasks motorists to be cautious during rainy season to stem crashes

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Idiroko Unit Command, has advised motorists to be more cautious on the highway, especially during the rainy season, to stem crashes.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the unit commander, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Olaluwoye spoke against the backdrop of the 2023 United Nations Global Road Safety Week celebration (UNGRSW), with the theme “Sustainable Transport.”

He implored motorists to take things easy and ensure that they have functional wipers to prevent avoidable road crashes.

He said that there was the need for them to imbibe cautiousness as many accidents are recorded during the rainy season.

“We appeal to motorists to repair their wipers, the brake system and desist from excessive speeding to save lives during the rainy season.”

Olaluwoye said that as part of the activities to mark the week, the FRSC personnel would be going to churches at Idiroko axis on Sunday to sensitise the public on the importance of safety.

NAN reports that the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week is scheduled between May 15 and May 21. (NAN)