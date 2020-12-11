FRSC tasks driving school operators on professionalism

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised driving school training providers on professionalism to imbibe safety consciousness amongst learners.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, gave the advice in Port Harcourt on Friday during the 2020 National Driving School Proprietors/Instructors Training programme.

The programme was organised by the corps for operators in the south-south zone.

Oyeyemi, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Shehu Zaki, said that the theme for the year’s programme, “Drivers Education Training; Aligning with Global Best practices’’, would reinject professionalism into the sector.

According to him, driving school operators and instructors must expand their knowledge base, experience and patience: and improve on their communication skills to effectively impact on trainees.

He noted the importance of training and retraining of instructors, saying that the two-day programme would further expose participants to their responsibilities.

The FRSC boss noted that instructors would be introduced to digital innovations in the sector, showcase practical teaching techniques, assessment and also be introduced to basic security awareness.

Mr Osima Ginah, Rivers Commissioner for Transportation, applauded the corps for the exercise and gave an assurance of the ministry’s cooperation to strengthen the Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP).

Ginah said that the DSSP would help regulate operational standards at training outlets and inculcate safety consciousness and proficiency for trainees.

In his response, the state Sector Commander, Corps Commander, Salisu Galadunci, said that the DSSP was geared toward ensuring standards in driving schools.

According to him, there has been continuous improvement in theoretic and practical contents for trainees since its introduction.

“This is an annual exercise; all lapses so far observed during the period will be appropriately addressed.

“Based on our operational guidelines, driving schools have greatly improved on standards,” he said.

Some of the trainees who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) applauded the FRSC for the exercise. (NAN)