FRSC takes steps to reduce petrol tanker crashes in Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has introduced several measures to address the menace of petrol tanker crashes on Nigeria highways.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Cor

ps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Olusegun Ogungbemide, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide said that the FRSC had been working tirelessly to reduce road traffic crashes (RTCs) to the barest minimum, in spite of the challenges posed by the large number of vehicles on the road.

He emphasised that the corps was committed to mitigating the risks associated with petrol tanker crashes, which were often devastating.

The ACM highlighted the introduction of the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS) in 2007, which regulated the transport system involving haulage vehicles.

He said that the scheme ensured that drivers underwent a series of training, and only sound individuals were allowed to drive.

According to him, the measure has significantly improved the safety of haulage vehicles on Nigeria roads.

“Furthermore, the FRSC has also introduced safety valves to prevent spillage in the event of a crash. This measure is crucial in preventing fires and explosions that often result from petrol tanker crashes,” he said.

Ogungbemide said that the FRSC was also working to ensure that all petrol tankers were equipped with the safety valves, to minimise the risks associated with their operation.

He said that the FRSC had also introduced the concept of “Safe to Load”, which ensured that vehicles and drivers met minimum safety standards before they were allowed to load.

“This measure has been implemented in 116 active depots across the country, and has significantly reduced the number of petrol tanker crashes on Nigerian highways,” the CPEO said.

He attributed the success of major marketers in reducing crashes involving their trucks to their high safety standards, regular training, and use of new vehicles.

Ogungbemide said that FRSC was working to replicate this success across the industry, by ensuring that all haulage vehicles met minimum safety standards.

He said that the corps was committed to working with all stakeholders, including major marketers, depot owners, and drivers, to ensure that Nigeria highways were safe for all users.

Ogungbemide said that FRSC was also working to address the root of petrol tanker crashes, which included driver fatigue, vehicle maintenance and road conditions.

“The FRSC’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to mitigate the risks associated with petrol tanker crashes, which are often devastating.

“By addressing the root causes of these crashes, the FRSC aims to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on Nigerian highways.

“In addition, the FRSC is also working to improve the safety of haulage vehicles, by ensuring that they are properly maintained and equipped with safety features,” he said.

Ogungbemide said that the corps was also working to improve the training of drivers, to ensure that they were equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to operate haulage vehicles safely. (NAN)