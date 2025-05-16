FRSC takes safety campaign to Zamfara school children

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara Sector Command, has launched a traffic awareness campaign targeting primary and secondary schools across the state.



By IbrahimG Ahmad -08061675474

This initiative is part of activities marking the United Nations Global Road Safety Week, held annually between May 12 and 15.

The campaign aims to educate children and adolescents on the importance of road safety and traffic management.

The sector acting Public Relations Officer, Yasir Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Gusau.

According to the statement, the outreach focuses on instilling safety consciousness in young minds, in line with the popular slogan, “Catch them young.”

“To ensure greater impact, the command is paying more attention to the younger generation through this sensitisation campaign,” Shehu said.

“Each day of the week, our team will visit one primary and one secondary school to engage students on road safety.”

The week-long activities include a press conference, sensitisation rally, flyer distribution, media broadcasts, and strategic visits to schools under the Youth Safety Education Unit.

Other events include a commemorative Juma’at prayer, church service, and a visit by the Road Safety Officers’ Wives Association to an orphanage.

Sector Commander Aliyu Ma’aji underscored the need for collective efforts from stakeholders to ensure the safety of lives and property.

He also advised motorists to avoid overconfidence while driving and to always exercise caution on the road. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)