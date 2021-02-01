FRSC stops tankers from parking along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that all tankers and articulated vehicles should stop parking along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway especially at the popular Ogere along the same corridor.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi disclosed this on Monday while addressing stakeholders at Ogere Tanker and Articulated Vehicles Park in Ogun.

According to him, Ogere environment is host to all tribes and there are about 25 unused parks due to lack of standard in the facilities.

He said “Federal Government has given a directive that Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) should stop using road shoulder for parking.

“All the articulated vehicles should use existing parks while Federal Government finalises plans for construction of standard parks,” Oyeyemi said.

The FRSC boss also said that the corps with other sister security agencies would begin enforcement on the directive.

Oyeyemi said that FRSC had some facilities which would enhance operations along the corridor.

“We have one operational command in Ogere, with emergency rescue unit with an ambulance and one 70 tones tow truck together with adequate manpower,” he added.

He also said that there were advantages in relocating the trucks from the expressway to the designated parks.

Among other things, he said it would ensure sanity on the road and promote free passage of traffic.

According to him, the development will promote safety and security, help to decongest the port in Lagos State and preserve the life span of the expressway.

Mr Gbenga Dairo, the Commissioner for Transport, Ogun, in his remarks said that the government had engaged the private sector concerning the establishment of the parks.

“We are very grateful to the Federal Government for the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“All what we are doing presently is how to quickly make the parks functional and used by the vehicles,” he said.

Mr Funso Adebiyi, the Coordinating Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation in his address appealed to the tanker drivers to adhere strictly to the government directive on expressway to ensure the roads last longer.

“We want to appeal to you to cooperate with the government and the construction companies on the expressway to fast track the project and help the roads last longer,” he said.

Chief Babatunde Onayebo, the Onimeji of Iperu Remo, in his remarks urged the government to provide standard parks for the articulated drivers

“The drivers need standard parks with toilets and bathrooms which will give them the opportunity to relax,” he said. (NAN)