FRSC starts fuel trans-loading from tankers involved in explosion

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has started the trans-loading of the left-over fuel from the tankers involved in any explosion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC State Sector Commander, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Ota,Ogun.

Umar said that the road was closed to users due to the multiple explosions.

According to him, there are still fuel in some of the compartments of the tankers that exploded on Tuesday.

He said that the FRSC with the assistance of other sister agencies started the trans-loading to other tankers this morning.

Umar said that the FRSC had to allow the fuel tankers involved in the explosion to cool before trans-loading the remaining fuel inside them into another tanker.

“Then, after finishing the trans-loading, we will remove them completely from the road to ease free flow of traffic on the Expressway.

“Before the end of the day, the road will be available again for motorists,” he said.

The sector Commander enjoined motorists to exercise patience and cooperate with the traffic agencies on the roads to reduce gridlocks.

NAN reports that two persons died, one injured and 13 vehicles burnt in a multiple tanker explosion along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday. (NAN)

