FRSC Spokesman decorated with new rank of ACM

Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor , Deputy Corps Marshal, Operations and Dauda Aliu Biu , Deputy Corps Marshal , Finance and Accounts decorating Bisi Kazeem , Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC with his new rank of Assistant Corps Marshal in Abuja today

As a fall out of the just concluded promotion exercise for senior Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal has today been decorated at the national headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi said that as it has been the culture of the Corps since 2014, the seasons of reward have never been delayed nor let go without due recognition of the individuals who have continued to strive to make the Corps a best global practice sustainable corporate organization.

He congratulated the newly promoted Officers for the well deserved promotion and employed them to be happy and proud of their success. According to him, the promotion vindicated the fact that working very hard is certainly worth it because it is rewarding.

Responding on behalf of the decorated Officers, Kazeem thanked the Almighty God for making the day a reality and also thanked FRSC Board and the management of the Corps for the opportunity to serve in the new capacity. He commended the transparency and objectivity that heralded the entire promotion process.

While pledging commitment to more work, Kazeem noted that he is aware that every promotion comes with more responsibility and this particular one, no doubt will certainly propel them to work harder to ensure that all lives are saved on the road.

