FRSC Special Marshals roll out plan to attract more road safety volunteers in Kaduna

Special Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command, plan to open websites to encourage more volunteers to join its 25 units in Kaduna State.

Prince Shamsudeen Fadare, the state Coordinator of the Special Marshals, said this at the 2021 Special Marshals sectoral workshop held on Thursday in Kaduna.

The theme of the workshop is ‘Volunteerism beyond ember months, role of Special Marshals in combating road traffic crashes’.

He said that the plan was to attract more volunteers for road safety management and traffic administration in the state.

Fadare said that the special marshals were working assiduously to support the sector command in its drive to bequeath safer road culture in the state.

He thanked the sector commander for his leadership and support to the special marshals in enhancing safer road usage and reducing road traffic crashes in the state.

He appealed to the Kaduna State Government to provide them with a secretariat to enhance their administrative and operational activities.

In his remarks, Assistant Corps Marshal, Special Duties and External Relations of FRSC, ACM Aliyu Datsama, said the support of the special marshals was critical to the activities of the FRSC.

He appreciated the marshals’ spirit of volunteerism for over 30 years, dedication and commitment to the ideals of road safety in Nigeria.

“Volunteerism is a two-way street, and it can benefit you or your family as much as the cause you choose to help.

“The Corps leadership has recorded giant stride in road traffic crashes reduction.

“As such efforts need to continue to be complemented by the active involvement of the Special Marshals in enforcement, enlightenment and support as enshrined in your guidelines”, he said.

Earlier, the Kaduna Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Hafiz Mohammed, said the sectoral workshop was timely, as the corps strategies towards safer ember months and beyond.

“The workshop is highly timely and theme well chosen in view of the critical roles special marshals play as second tier of FRSC operations and the need to realign their activities with the current realities through the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy.

“This seeks to improve road safety administration, safer vehicles, roads users and enhance post-crash care through stakeholders engagement with a view to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50 per cent and minimising injury by the year 2030,”.

He urged the special marshals and other stakeholders to continue to support the FRSC to ensure sanity on Nigerian roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the induction of the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli as honorary Special Marshal.

The NAN Defence Correspondent in Kaduna, Mr Mohammed Tijjani was also honoured by the special marshals. (NAN)

