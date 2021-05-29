The Zonal Special Marshals, RS1 Kaduna, of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday elected new executives to oversee activities in the sector for next four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zonal Commanding Officer, RS1 Kaduna, ACM Godwin Omiko was the chairman of the electoral committee.

The new zonal executives were from Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States.

NAN report that Prince Ade Adeniji was elected Zonal Coordinator, Mr Peter Nyam as Secretary, while Shamsudeen Fadare was elected Assistant Secretary and Prof. Abo Hycient, Zonal Financial Secretary.

Also elected was Alhaji Usman Ya’u as zonal deputy coordinators, Malam Mustapha Suraj, Provost, and Mr Ponle Okunola as welfare officer.

The position of zonal education officer went to Alhaji Usman Kankia, with Wada Tukur as zonal Auditor, while Mr George Chukwu and Alhaji Aminu Yaradu’au became ex-officio members.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mr Adeniji in his acceptance speech, urged those elected to work together and create synergy for advancing the course of servicing humanity and the nation at large.

Adeniji commended the tremendous milestone accomplished by the past executives that have worked tirelessly for the progress of special marshal and the corps at large.

He urged his colleagues from states and the zonal executive members to be consistent in their collective support to the corps.

“On my part, I wish to assure us all, by God’s will under my leadership and watch the zone RS1 will take its rightful position as number one in the nation by your commitment and support,” he said.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Omiko congratulated the new executive members and warned that the corps would not tolerate absenteeism from any marshal.

“I am happy that all the four states are fully represented in the new executive.

“You must work collectively and do more to achieve results, under my watch, special mmarshas will grow in those state,” he said.

He urged the new executive to identify flash points of traffic control.

The Sector Commander, Kaduna State, Mr Hafiz Mohammed charged the executive to bring more members into the marshal corps.

Mohammed said “we must work collectively to reduce road crashes for the safety of lives and property”. (NAN)

