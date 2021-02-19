FRSC solicits support of traditional rulers on road safety in Anambra

The State Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi made the call when he visited Igwe Roland Odegbo of Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra.
Kumapayi lamented the high rate of traffic accidents in the state and the attendant loss of lives.
He said that a total of 245 road traffic crashes were recorded from January to December 2020.
According to him, road crashes are avoidable if motorists adhere to road safety regulations.
“As leaders and influencers, we are seeking your support to continue to educate your subjects on issues of safety on the highways, especially on speeding and overloading, which usually are the causes of traffic crashes in the state.
“We want to make an appeal that the corps be given an opportunity to arrange for a public enlightenment for your subjects on road safety-related issues.
“Such exercise will help us create awareness on critical safety tips and offences, as well as the need for the public to be safety conscious and stay safe.
“We will also educate them on the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols as the state government has put in place mobile courts to prosecute violators, ” he said.
Kumapayi appreciated the traditional rulers for their continuous support to the command.
Responding, Igwe Odegbo appreciated the sector commander for the visit and his efforts to ensure safe motoring environment in the state.
He promised to pass the message to the Igwe-in-Council and invite FRSC officials to be part of their meetings. (NAN)