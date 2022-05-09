FRSC solicits media cooperation for safer roads in Sokoto State

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sokoto State Command, has solicited media partnership on enlightenment to ensure safer roads in the state.

The newly deployed Sector Commander in the state, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, made the appeal when he visited the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council on Monday.

Yusuf-Nadabo described the media as a catalyst of success to every activity, stressing that NUJ secretariat was the first place to visit since he assumed office.

He explained that ensuring safer roads should be a collective responsibility of all citizens.

According to him, there is need for all stakeholders to live up to expectations in contributing toward reducing auto accidents and building capacity of citizens to own safer road campaigns.

He pledged mobilisation and increased engagement of stakeholders – the National Union of Road Transport Union (NURTW), State Road Traffic Agency, Special Marshals, youth associations and other unions in the state.

The sector commander lamented the low presence of FRSC personnel in Sokoto state.

He pledged to sustain the activities started by the previous sector commanders, including campaigns in schools, other public places, special patrols and routine patrols at densely areas especially at peak periods.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Sokoto council, Mr Dalhatu SafiyalMagori, thanked the sector commander for the visit and assured him of robust partnership with media workers toward achieving FRSC mandates.

SafiyalMagori, who said media workers were partners in progress and had long records of relationship with the FRSC, urged the sector commander to always engage journalists in their activities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

