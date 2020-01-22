FRSC Sokoto zone promotes 283, calls for increased dedication

Two hundred and eighty three officers and marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), have been promoted in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Dr Kayode Olagunju, FRSC Sokoto Zonal Commander, has said.

Olagunju who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Sokoto during the decoration of 77 of the promoted personnel, said the zone had the highest number of personnel promoted nationwide in the 2018 exercise.

According to him, 98 personnel were promoted in Kebbi out of which 32 were officers and 57 marshals while in Zamfara, 28 officers and 56 marshals obtained promotion.

Others were 35 officers and 48 marshals in Sokoto state with 10 officers and 17 marshals in the zonal headquarters.

He urged the promoted personnel to justify their new ranks with increased hard work toward safeguarding people’s lives and properties on the roads.

The official said those promoted would be exposed to higher level of responsibility and should be ready to exhibit more commitment to the progress of the corps.

”Reward of hard work is more work, I urge you not to relent on your commitments toward improving competency.

“Justify the new ranks with dedication as you are all expected to do more responsibilities with high expectations’’, Olagunju said.

He expressed optimism that the promotion would translate to higher performance in ensuring safer roads as well as more prevention and rescue measures on the roads.

In his remarks, FRSC board member, Alhaji Abdullahi Sifawa, said preparation for the 2019 promotion exercise had commenced.

Sifawa said the promotions would boost the morale of the command’s personnel in the effective discharge of their duties.

The event was attended by government officials, relatives and family members of the promoted personnel among others. (NAN)