FRSC: Sokoto Zonal Commander urges motorists to avoid alcohol, drugs, fatigue

The zonal commanding officer in-charge of sokoto kebbi and Zamfara ACM Kayode Olagunju mini has called on motorist in the Zone to avoid fatigue due to stress that would catch up with them and lead to avoidable crashes as a result of urge to get more money during the festive period.

ACM Olagunju further called on drivers who take drugs and alcohol to enable them drive for longer period to desist from such behavior as drivers need maximum concentration to stay alive.

This is contained in release signed by the Sector Commander Kebbi state Corp Commander EA Asaniyan fsi during the flag off of 2019 ember month at the Birnin kebbi Central motor park on Tuesday 10/12/2019. The zonal commander further advised motorist to beware of fake and substandard tyres as tyres have expiry dates .He said the use of expired tyres has led to so many deaths in an avoidable accidents.

The Sector Commander on his part outlined that the FRSC is set to established three camps to be equipped with Ambulance and paramedics that would run 24hours service to ensure prompt attention to road crash victims in kalgo ,Ambursa and keri all in Kebbi state He further thanked the Corp Marshall ,The Executive Governor of Kebbi and the Emir of Gwandu for their continued support to FRSC programmes .

The zonal commander also led other stakeholder which included the police.immigration Civil Defence,special Marshals and government officials to sir Yahaya hospital to commiserate with road crash victims.