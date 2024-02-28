FRSC: SGF appoints DCM, promotes 818 other officers

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Sen. George Akume has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Muhammed Kabo to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Mr Jonas Agwu ,the Corps Public Education Officer(CPEO),who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja ,said the newly appointed DCM was to represent the North East Geo-Political Zone,

According to him ,the SGF also approved the promotion of 818 other senior, Intermediate and junior officers of the corps.

Agwu said that the promoted officers included eight Corps Commanders (CC) promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) adding that 56 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) were also promoted to the rank of Corps Commander (CC).

He added that 63 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) were also promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC).

“Others include; 10 Chief Route Commanders promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders, 63 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commanders.

“Also, 186 Route Commanders were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander.

“In addition, the SGF also approved the promotion of 89 Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Route Commander.

“343 Assistant RouteCommanders (ARC) were elevated to the rank of Deputy Route Commander (DRC), “he said.

Agwu quoted the SGF as expressing delight over the level of transparency and objectivity that characterised the whole process.

Akume urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate mission of the Corps, which is eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

The SGF stated that the promotion exercise was part of President Bola Tinubu’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work, adding it was in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Hope regime.

Also, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, adding that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

Ali-Biu charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

He admonished those who were not fortunate in the promotion year to keep faith alive and hope for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

The FRSC boss promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all.

He urged all personnel to be of good character and put in great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo