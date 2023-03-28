FRSC set to protect rights of passengers against negligence by commercial drivers

…Commences judicial processes against drivers involved in Liba and Bunza fatal crashes

…As Corps Marshal directs immediate clampdown on violators of legal speed limits

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has directed the Legal Department of the Corps to set in motion processes for the immediate prosecution of reckless drivers who were involved in the Liba and Bunza fatal crashes in order to protect the rights of passengers and also serve as deterrent to others.

He decried the continues and indiscriminate violation of legal speed limit as well as other established traffic regulations by some drivers, which has led to wanton destruction of lives and properties on the highways.

In the same manner, he also directed Commanding Officers to begin with immediate effect, aggressive clampdown on violators nationwide.

He stated this following the fatal crashes that occured on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 March, 2023 in Liba around Gonan Rogo, and Bunza area all in Kebbi State.

The Monday 27 March unfortunate lone crash which occurred at exactly 1730HRS, involved a DAF Trailer with registration number SKF 131XA, conveying 61 people plying through Jega-Yauri route in Kebbi State.

The crash report reveals that a total of 61 people were involved, out of which 36 victims comprising of 1 Female Adult and 1 female child sustained different injuries including fractures, bruises and head injuries. More so, 23 victims comprising of 21male adults, 1 male child and 1 female adult were killed.

The crash occured as a result of overloading and tyre burst leading to loss of control that resulted in the avoidable fatalities.

The injured victims were rescued to Maiyama General Hospital while the dead bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

On the other hand, the Sunday 26 March crash which happened at Kwanar Tunga Junction in Kamba Local Government Council of Kebbi State, involved a Toyota Carina saloon car registered as BDG129CZ and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with the following registration details NSR 495 NS.

The crash involved a total of 14 people comprising of 3 Male adults and 11 female adults. Out of this, 2 male adults sustained injuries while 12 victims, comprising of 1 male adult and 11 female adults were killed.

The investigation report also reveals that the crash was primarily caused by Speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

The victims have been taken to Bunza General Hospital, in Kamba Local Government Council of the State.

Dauda Biu commiserates with the families of the deceased and wish the injured quickest recovery while reiterating that the Corps will continually put in it’s best to ensure that the roads are made safer for all to use.