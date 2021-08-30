FRSC set to dislodge commercial drivers, motorcyclists, hawkers from flyover

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to dislodge commercial drivers, motorcyclists and hawkers causing gridlocks on the Ore flyover on Ore-Benin Expressway.

“The flyover was built to ease traffic flow, but the reverse is the case now,’’ Mr Sikiru Alonge, the new FRSC Unit Commander said on Monday in Ore, Ondo State.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was worrisome that commercial drivers, motorcyclists and hawkers had turned the flyover to their loading and selling points causing gridlocks most times.

“We will meet with the chairperson, Odigbo Local Government Council and the people in charge of the motor parks in the area to get them involved before we take stringent actions against defaulters,’’ Alonge said.

HE warned road users on the axis to ensure maintenance of their vehicles and to obey traffic rules on the highway to guarantee safety of lives and property. (NAN)

