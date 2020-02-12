FRSC set for Argungu International Fishing Festival

The Sokoto zone of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has mapped out strategies to ensure free flow of traffic as well as safety of lives and property during the forthcoming Argungu International Fishing Festival, billed to take place in the first week of March 2020.

The Corps is also tackling issues of overloading, dangerous driving as well as enforce number plate regulations throughout the zone, made up of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Dr Kayode Olagunju, disclosed this when he visited the Emir of Argungu in his Palace, Alhaji Muhammad Mera on Wednesday.

He commended the Emir for his support and cooperation of the Emir to the Federal Road Safety Corps and assured the royal father that the Corps will continue to partner with the community to evolve better road culture in the area.

ACM Olagunju informed the Emir that the National Headquarters of the Corps had also assured of interventions that would result in effective management of traffic during the festival, including other activities such as Motor Rally from Abuja to Argungu, cycling competition, etc.

Dr Olagunju also informed the Emir that three help areas that would work 24 hours, would also be established in the area to assist during emergencies.

He disclosed that ambulances will be provided and marshals will be stationed at those points to render assistances to tourists and other road users, while assuring that the FRSC would collaborate with other security agencies to protect people and properties before, during and after the festival.

In his response, the Emir thanked the FRSC for aligning with the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kebbi state in ensuring road safety.

He assured the FRSC of his maximum support as the community believes in sanctity of lives, while appreciating the quick response of the Corp Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, in providing new vehicles to the Argungu Unit Command, among other Logistics.

The Emir also enjoined the Unit Command to step up its enlightenment and enforcement activities in the area and admonished all road users to always comply with traffic rules and regulations.

The Zonal Commanding Officer was accompanied by the Sector Commander Kebbi State, Corp Commander Ebenezer Asaniyan, Unit Commander Argungu Assistant Corps Commander Aliyu Maaji, as well as the DPO Argungu and other Senior Officers and Special Marshals