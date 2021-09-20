FRSC sensitises stakeholders on safe driving in Cross River

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River Command, says it has started sensitising stakeholders on the need for safe driving particularly in the last quarter of the year tagged “ember months’’.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ocheja Ameh, said this on Monday in Calabar in a statement made available to journalists.

According to him, the momentum has already started building as people make preparations for different events leading to the yuletide season.

“So, in line with the continuous commitment of the Corps to holistically tackle road traffic crashes, particularly in this period of ember months, we have started sensitization of motorists on the need for caution while driving.

“This is ahead of our annual “ember” months mega campaign rally which comes up on Oct. 7.

“We are not resting on our oars in ensuring that all motorists are well aware of safety rules as well as obey them while plying the road,” he said.

The commander said it was the core mandate of FRSC to bring road crashes to the barest minimum in Nigeria, including Cross River.

“So, we are going to do everything possible during the period to ensure accident free ember months,” Ameh said.

The sector commander said that the theme for this year’s mega rally is: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...