FRSC sensitises Kano motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command, has paid sensitisation visits to churches, mosques and motor parks, as part of activities to mark the Global Day in remembrance of road traffic victims.

This sensitisation visits are contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Kano by Sector Commander Zubairu Mato.

According to the statement, the theme of this year’s Africa Road Safety Day and World Day Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims is “Act For Low Speed Street” with a slogan “Remember, Support, Act”.

“This is aimed at the reduction of traffic speed to low speed, which have the potential to prevent many deaths, serious injuries, in particular those of pedestrians and all other vulnerable road users which include children, elderly persons and disabled.

“The day is set aside by UN to remember millions of people who were killed, seriously injured worldwide through road traffic crash, acknowledge suffering of all affected victims, families and communities.

“In Nigeria, FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management, administration organises week-long series of activities for the commemoration.

“The activities include prayers, visitation of road traffic crash victims currently receiving medical attention in hospitals and public sensitisation campaigns in media and motor parks among others”, he said.

He said it is also aimed highlighting road safety ideals to people with a view to inculcating safe driving culture for optimal reduction of crashes on our roads and other road users to always drive with care.

The sector commander urged the public to remember that many have lost their lives, sustained various degrees of life-threatening injuries and are currently in pains, while a lot of property was being wasted to unavoidable road traffic crashes.

Mato said that crash was avoidable if motorists obeyed road traffic regulations and adhere to basic safe driving principles by avoiding over-speeding which had for years been the leading cause of crashes.

He also solicited the support and cooperation of motorists, urging them to always be law abiding while sharing the road with others. (NAN)

