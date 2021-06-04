The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has seized 373 vehicles with expired vehicle documents, old number plates and without driver’s licence in Kaduna State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the seizure was made during a joint operation in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

He added that 252 vehicles were seized in Kaduna, 41 in Kafanchan and 80 in Zaria.

Mohammed stressed the need for motorists to register their vehicles and acquire new number plates.

“We still have cases of motorists with unregistered vehicle papers, including tricycles and motorcycles still ply our roads and perpetrate crimes unnoticed.

“If a registered vehicle is used to commit, a crime, we can easily trace the person by logging onto our ur database, using addresses of violators.

“The defaulters are given ample time to acquire the new number plates, driver’s licence and renew their expired vehicles’ particulars,’’ he said.

Muhammed said the joint operation would be sustained and thanked stakeholders involved in the exercise for their cooperation. (NAN)

