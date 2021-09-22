FRSC seeks traditional, religious leaders’ support in campaign against night journey

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will engage traditional and religious institutions, transport unions and state governments in the campaign against night journeys in the country.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, stated this when he received the President, West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSCO), Ms Doumbia Sacko, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the engagement was part of efforts to reduce road accidents at night.

He also said that other ways to improve on road safety management were to improve on formulations of regulations, enforcement and rescue services, and all tools required for the enforcement.

“We need to improve on the level of patrol operations to bring down the level of road traffic crashes.

“We have been raising the alarm recently due to the road traffic crashes at night. This is one of the things we really need to work on.

“We need to get the traditional rulers, the transport unions so that we can reduce the crashes and again improvement in our data base.

“Also, the states must invest in the road safety infrastructure like the traffic light cameras on the expressways.

“This is needed so that the issues of speed and those taking one way in urban areas can be recorded and these expressways should have those cameras installed,’’ Oyeyemi said.

Earlier, the President, WARSCO and Director-Genral, Mali Road Safety Agency, Sacko said her country would replicate the Nigeria’s road safety management.

“This (FRSC) is a model for us to emulate, we want to replicate the agency.

“We are here to learn the system as the best example for us and we will try to do the same in our country,’’ she said.(NAN)

