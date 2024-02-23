FRSC seeks  partnership with psychiatric hospital for compulsory evaluation of motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it would collaborate with the Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital Kaduna, for compulsory psychiatric evaluation of motorists and other road users in the state.

The Kaduna Sector Corp Commander, Mr Kabir Yusuf-Nadabo, said during a visit to the Medical Director of the hospital in Kaduna, that the FRSC would looked forward to an effective collaboration to guarantee the safety of citizens and make the highways safer for motorists and other road users.

He said any individual caught ignoring traffic light, driving against traffic or using mobile phone while driving, faced appropriate punishment in form of seizure of licence, heavy fine or imprisonment as well as compulsory psychiatric evaluations.

Nadabo added that majority of road accident victims were citizens of productive age and caused by reckless driving.

“It is quite disturbing when people drive recklessly, knowing full well that several precious lives could cross to the great beyond within a twinkle of an eye if not permanent disability.

” We are seeking collaboration with the hospital so that people will be brought here for psychiatric evaluations.

The Medical Director, Dr. Aishatu Yusha’u Armiya’u, said Nigerians must as a matter of urgency, imbibe the culture of putting sanctity of lives above any other consideration, for the nation to heave a sigh of relief from incessant road accidents .

The forensic psychiatrist who attributed most road crashes to negligence and recklessness by drivers, commended FRSC for its unflinching commitment to enforcement of traffic rules and regulations .

She said that Nigerians always obeyed the laws once they stepped out of the country, but found it difficult to do so in their fatherland.

While promising to look into the requests of the FRSC without negating the fundamental principles of psychiatric medicine, the medical director said prompt attitudinal change from citizens and responsible leadership were key to rewriting the narratives .

“Safer road culture begins with attitudinal change Of individuals and responsible citizenship.

” If most of us will change our attitude while driving, we will have safer roads and will reduce crashes drastically.

She commended NAFDAC for standing its ground concerning the long overdue ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets .

” I commend NAFDAC because most of the drivers are into drugs. some of them you see them taking the sachet drink as if they are drinking water.

” With the ban, l believe most of them will learn how to drive carefully and not recklessly.(NAN)

By Stella Kabruk