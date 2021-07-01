FRSC seeks partnership with EEDC to enhance operations in Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will partner the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to enhance its operational capabilities within Enugu State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Joseph Udoabba, said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the management of EEDC at its corporate headquarters in Enugu on Thursday.

Udoabba said that the visit was essentially to “further fortify and cement the already existing cordial relationship’’ between the Command and EEDC.

“I hope we will continue on that cordial note,’’ he said.

He also commended the efforts of EEDC in ensuring effective electricity distribution in the state as well as entire South-East states.

“FRSC is soliciting for support in the area of power supply to its Command headquarters, unit and licensing offices to enable the corps to efficiently carry out its operations without disruption,’’ he appealed.

Responding, the acting Managing Director, EEDC, Mr Paul Okeke, on behalf of the Management of EEDC, congratulated Udoabba on his recent appointment.

Okeke appreciated him for deeming it fit to identify the command’s key stakeholders and familiarise with them.

He gave FRSC the assurance that the relationship between the two organisations would continue to be mutually beneficial. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...