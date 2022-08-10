FRSC seeks NUJ’s support to enlighten cyclists on registration 

By Ibrahim G. AhmedThe Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara State Sector Command, has solicited the support of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the enlightenment of motorcyclists on the need to register their vehicles.



The Sector Commander, Mr. Iro Danladi, made the call while receiving the executive members of NUJ who visited his office in Gusau on Tuesday.



Danladi said the programmes of FRSC were so strategic that changes being made, necessitated the use of media as very critical to information dissemination and enlightenment.



He said it was only through the assistance of the media that the policies and Programmes of the corps could reach the public effectively and achieve better understanding.



The command was now on sensitisation to the need for motorcycle registration, adding that Zamfara’s case was very critical due to the security situation of the state.

“We must have proper data of every motorcycle rider in the state as it will not only serve in traffic regulation but also check the menace of insecurity in the state.



” We sincerely appreciate the contribution of the working journalists and we look forward for more. “



The NUJ Chairman, Ibrahim Maizare, said the visit was to enhance the existing cordial relationship between the two bodies.



Maizare said that NUJ and FRSC were working for common good of protecting lives and properties of citizens.

He urged the corps to consider establishing the Special Marshall unit with the union for batter synergy. (NAN)

