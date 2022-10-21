FRSC seeks more collaboration to tackle violation of legal speed limit

By Chimezie Godfrey

Propelled by the ongoing massive construction of new roads and rehabilitation of existing ones across the country, the Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps Dauda Ali Biu has engaged the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) on the need to tackle reckless driving and violation of legal speed limits by commuters in the country.

This research based collaboration is to among under things under study the effects of excessive speed and recklessness on newly constructed roads so as to educate drivers on the best road use culture.

Biu stated this during a visit of the Director General of the Research Institute, Professor Samson Duna to the national headquarters of the Commission on Wednesday.

According to the Acting Corps Marshal, who applauded the Federal Government for massive road infrastructure across the country, the benefits of good roads to transporters cannot be over emphasized.

He noted among others that good roads reduces road crashes, engenders smooth movement of goods and services, elongates the life of vehicles and increases the aesthetics of the environment.

While stating the areas of existing collaborations which include the establishment of Nigeria Road Assessment Programme fashioned in tandem with International Road Assessment programme IRAP, Biu revealed that the establishment Act of the Corps mandates it to prevent and minimize road crashes and in the discharge of its duties, the Corps collaborates with relevant partners.

Responding, the visiting Director General commended the Corps for the giant strides it has achieved in creating a safer motoring environment in the country and confirmed the readiness of the Institute to partner with the Corps in the identified area.

According to him, the level of deployment of technology in the work process by the Corps is highly commendable and I believe that given more technological support, the Federal Road Safety Corps will achieve better results in reducing crashes and fatalities on our roads.

