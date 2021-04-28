The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday in Osun called on officers of the corps to be more committed in the discharged of their duties for effective service delivery.

The Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Osun, Oyo, and Ondo states, Mr Emmanuel Abe, made the call at a three-day capacity building workshop for operation heads across the three states in Osogbo.

The theme of the workshop is entitled: “Improving on our Operational Goals”.

“The capacity building workshop has been packaged to address the gaps that have been identified in the command operations.

“The need of this workshop cannot be overemphasised because of the vital role the personnel gathered in the attainment of our goals and aspirations,” he said.

Abe said the contribution of officers in the zone was immense in bringing down the road traffic crashes by two per cent and fatality rate by 2.3 per cent.

“This is the first time since 2016 that crashes and fatality reduced drastically in the zone.

“Our offenders base rose from 55, 964 recorded in 2018 to 89,137 in 2019, an increase of 59.3 per cent.

”Offenders also increased from 65, 545 in 2018 to 101,650 in 2019, representing 55 per cent increase.’’

The officer said that the success recorded by the commands was the initiatives put in place by the zonal management team which include assessment and performance of each commands.

He advised officers to shun lackadaisical attitudes of operations to patrols and rescue, late deployment of patrol operatives among others.

“I urged you to take the knowledge gained from the workshop and passed across to your various operational commands, which will make us to be envied and also emulated by others.’’

Abe, however, urged officers to see the capacity building workshop as performance enhancing initiatives and necessary catalysts to drive the mandate of the commission to excellence. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

