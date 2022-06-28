FRSC seeks army’s collaboration for operational success

By Suleiman Shehu

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, has called for collaboration with the 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan, to achieve its mandate in the state.

FRSC’s new Sector Commander in the state, Joshua Adekanye, made the call during his familiarisation visit to the division’s General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Adekanye said that the two security agencies needed to collaborate, particularly in terms of training and operations, to achieve its mandate in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army for the existing cordial relationship between the two security agencies in the state.

The sector commander reiterated that the command’s readiness to reciprocate in any area where the army personnel needed its services, especially in the areas of drivers’ licence and training of drivers.

Adekanye said that the command could also assist in recovery of stolen vehicles, stressing that the corps had a robust data base to track such vehicles at point of registration.

In his response, the GOC said that the army was always ready to render support to the corps and would not relent in sustaining the existing collaboration between the two agencies. (NAN)

