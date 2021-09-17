FRSC seeks Anambra traditional rulers’ support on road safety campaign

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has sought the support of traditional rulers in Anambra in the campaign to reduce road accidents in the state.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, made the appeal on Friday when he visited Igwe Robert Eze of Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

Irelewuyi expressed concern over the high rate of accidents in the state, saying that loss of lives “is a threat to the state’s economy.’’

He said that road crashes were avoidable if motorists adhered to road safety regulations.

“As community leaders and influencers, we are seeking your support to continue to educate your subjects on issues of safety on the expressways, especially speeding, which is the cause of road traffic crashes in the state.

“We want to make an appeal that the corps be given an opportunity to enlighten your subjects on road safety related issues.

“It will help us create awareness on safety tips.

“We will also have our `ember months’ campaign by the end of September with the theme: Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travel, and enjoy Quality Road Experience,’’ he said.

Irelewuyi commended traditional rulers in the state for their continuous support to the corps.

The Igwe thanked the sector commander for the visit and his efforts at reducing accidents and deaths in the state.

The traditional ruler promised to pass the message to the Igwe-In-Council and invited the corps to the council’s town hall meetings. (NAN

