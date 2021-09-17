FRSC seeks Anambra traditional rulers’ support on road safety campaign

The Federal Road Corps (FRSC) has sought the support of traditional rulers in Anambra in the campaign to reduce road in the state.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, made the appeal on Friday when he visited Igwe Robert Eze of Ukpo in Dunukofia Government Area.

Irelewuyi expressed concern over the high of in the state, saying loss of lives “is a threat to the state’s economy.’’

He said road crashes were avoidable if motorists adhered to road regulations.

“As community leaders and influencers, we are seeking your support to continue to educate your subjects on issues of on the expressways, especially speeding, which is the cause of road traffic crashes in the state.

“We want to make an appeal the corps given an opportunity to enlighten your subjects on road safety issues.

“It will help create awareness on tips.

“We will also have our `ember months’ campaign by the end of September with the theme: Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travel, and enjoy Quality Road Experience,’’ he said.

Irelewuyi commended traditional rulers in the state their continuous support to the corps.

The Igwe thanked the sector commander the visit and his efforts at reducing and deaths in the state.

The traditional ruler promised to pass the message to the Igwe-In- and invited the corps to the ’s town hall meetings. (NAN

