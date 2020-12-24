FRSC Sector Commander distributes facemasks to passengers, motorists in Taraba

Selinna Williams, the Taraba Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, distributed facemasks to passengers and motorists at the Taraba State Transport Corporation (TSTC) park in Jalingo on Thursday. Williams, who led a team of officers to the park, also educated beneficiaries on the best use of other preventive measures such as hand washing, temperature checks and use of sanitisers to prevent contracting COVID-19. According to her, the second wave of COVID-19 seems to be more deadly and must be tackled head-on to reduce its effect on the society.

She advised the management of the park to disallow people who did not wear facemasks entry into the park. She said the management should also insist that those approaching the park washed their hands and applied hand sanitiser to secure their lives and those of others. “We are here again because the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus seems to be more deadly than what we saw in the first wave. “We must all take responsibility and observe all the safety protocols of social distancing, wearing of facemasks, washing of hands and using of hand sanitisers. “I advise the park management not to allow anyone without a facemask access to these premises for the safety of all,’’ she said.

Williams also advised travellers feeling any symptoms of any form of sickness to wait and get themselves treated before embarking on a journey so as to ensure the safety of other passengers. Mr Ahmed Nyagdi, TSTC General Manager, commended the FRSC for moving to compliment the efforts of the management at ensuring safety of road users in the state. Nyagdi explained that the park management had provided hand washing machines and buckets in the park, but they were looted by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest. He pledged the continued commitment of the management in enhancing safety of road users. (NAN)