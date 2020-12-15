FRSC says cattle truck crash kills 2, injures 7 in Niger

The Niger State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two persons with seven others injured in an accident along Mokwa-Jebba Road.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Minna.

Dagwa said the accident, which occurred on Monday, involved a Volvo truck conveying cattle with registration number KNT-230-XP

“12 people were involved in the mishap; two were killed, 7 sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to Mokwa General Hospital for treatment, while the two corpses were deposited in Mortuary,” Dagwa said.