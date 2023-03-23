FRSC says 3,116 drivers licence unclaimed in Oyo

By Suleiman Shehu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State said a total of 3,116 drivers licence were yet to be claimed by their owners in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan, by Mr Chijioke Inyanma, the command’s Public Education Officer.

Inyanma advised those who have not collected their licences to do so as the corps would begin clampdown on drivers without valid licence with effect from April.

“It is obligatory for anyone who wants to drive on Nigeria roads to have a valid drivers licence and the licence remain a legal document that confers the right to drive on the road on a person.

“The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Joshua Adekanye is calling on all drivers licence applicants who were captured for biometrics in the last six months to approach the drivers licence centre in which they were captured to pick up their original driver’s licence.

“FRSC has concluded plan to commence enforcement tagged “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence” before the end of April,” Inyanma said. (NAN)