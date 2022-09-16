FRSC, RTEAN partner to curb drunk driving, night travels

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has reinforced its partnership with the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), to tackle sales of illicit drugs as well as alcoholic beverages in motor parks across the country.

This is to support the Federal Government through National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) ongoing work on War Against Drug Abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

The acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu said that the RTEAN, was a critical stakeholder in the fight against road crashes in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both groups strengthened their partnership when the National President, RTEAN, Dr Musa Muhammed led the association’s management team on a courtesy visit to the FRSC on Friday in Abuja.

Biu said that it was necessary to discourage sales of alcohol and other illicit substances in the motor parks to address road accidents across the country.

H said, ”we are partners in progress and we work for the same purpose. We need your cooperation and partnership to succeed.

“Talk to your drivers to abide by the road traffic rules and regulations. I believe they have banned illicit drug sales in most parks.

“Tell them not to drive drunk. Drunk Driving should be discouraged. Your drivers should be well trained and licensed before hitting the road, ” he said.

Biu said that night trips during the rainy season should be minimised as road users and motorists hardly get assistance in the night when issues arose.

He said that ember months and their attendant hazards should be noted, adding that members should key into Speed Limiting Device (SLD).

“Members need to apply extra caution while driving during this rainy season. Ensure that the vehicles to be used are duly licensed to drive,” he said.

The acting Corps Marshal urged the association to ensure that their vehicles were duly registered also as it would enhance security in the country.

Earlier, the National President, RTEAN, Dr Musa Mohammed said that it was important to note that issues of safety on the roads were so critical, hence, no one , particularly the transporters should treat them with levity.

Muhammed said that huge investments and probably lives would be affected in the event of accidents adding that caution against such was needed.

“If everybody, the commuters, pedestrians and transporters, understand clearly what should be done while on the roads, there will be sanity on our roads and economic growth will be enhanced.

“We assure you of our readiness to work with you, no matter what it takes.

” It is our belief that partnering with you for the purpose of achieving total sanity and encouraging a road safety culture in Nigeria will definitely produce positive results.

” This is in the transport sub-sector of the Nigerian economy, especially when all necessary resources, human and material are put together, ” he said. (NAN)

