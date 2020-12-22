FRSC RS5 records 139 deaths in 6 months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone RS5 comprising Edo, Delta and Anambra, says it recorded 139 deaths in 359 Road Traffic Crashes between June and December.

Mr Emmanuel Abe, Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) of the zone, disclosed this in Benin on Tuesday while addressing motorists at the flag off of the 2020 ember month campaign.

Abe disclosed that 1,649 people were involved in the crashes, which recorded 687 injured persons.

He, therefore, advised the motorists and tricycle operators, popularly called keke, to desist from driving against traffic and avoid overloading.